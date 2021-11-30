Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 3,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.