Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.29.

