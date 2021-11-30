Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,351,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

