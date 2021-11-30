Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 155,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,565. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

