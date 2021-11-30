Scala Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $8,036.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00095621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.92 or 0.07709095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,700.85 or 1.00708527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

