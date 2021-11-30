SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,538 shares of company stock worth $55,751,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $355.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.27.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.