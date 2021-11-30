Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells $102,153.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 150.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 43.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

