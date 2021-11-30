Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 729.0 days.

SUVPF opened at $665.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $634.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.12. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $421.25 and a one year high of $736.22.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

