Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCZC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433. Santa Cruz County Bank has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market cap of $210.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

