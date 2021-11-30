Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 13.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.15.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

