Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF accounts for 0.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 146,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWM opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

