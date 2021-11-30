Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $705,000 in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JXN opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

