Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $2.26 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 1.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after acquiring an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,272,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

KRNT opened at $162.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.60. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

