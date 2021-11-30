SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

NYSE SAIL opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,295. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

