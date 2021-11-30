SafeMoon Inu Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,321.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $22.39 million and $344,321.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00094597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.33 or 0.07715382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,130.82 or 0.99830780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.