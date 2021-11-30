Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $837,967.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.71 or 0.00915515 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.