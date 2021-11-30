Sabal Trust CO Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

