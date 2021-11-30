RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $149.82 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $149.82 million and approximately $110,170.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $56,905.67 or 0.99586846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.