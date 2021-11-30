Royal Mail plc (RMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on January 12th

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 499.90 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 454.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 925.11. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 305.60 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 657 ($8.58).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

