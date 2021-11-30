Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PC Connection by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXN opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

