Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.11. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.87.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$129.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$184.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$129.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$128.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$102.74 and a 12-month high of C$134.23.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.