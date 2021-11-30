Royal Bank of Canada Takes $1.15 Million Position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of AcuityAds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATY shares. Roth Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:ATY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

