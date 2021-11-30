Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

