Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 4,200” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,621.50 ($60.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,699.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,453.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £74.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

