Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

