Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.