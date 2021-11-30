Royal Bank of Canada Buys 640 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.19.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313 in the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

