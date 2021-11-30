Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $170.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.23.

COR stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

