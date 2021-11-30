Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 154,350 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 82.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 1,014,671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $53,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

ACVA opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,226,963 shares of company stock worth $43,476,650.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

