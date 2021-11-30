Roubaix Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. Ondas accounts for 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.92% of Ondas worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 130,686 shares of company stock worth $1,127,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

ONDS opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

