Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 11,619 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $90,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. 59,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $211.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.