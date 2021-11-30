Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $104.06 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of Prologis worth $104,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $233,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $648,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 60.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.22. 16,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.