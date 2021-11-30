Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $224.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

