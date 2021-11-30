Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.86

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 117390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROOT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $974.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Root by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Root by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

