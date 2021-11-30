Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$70.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B opened at C$57.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock has a market cap of C$29.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.69 and a 12 month high of C$67.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.