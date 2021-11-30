Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.76

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.86. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 14,429 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 102,255 shares of company stock valued at $822,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

