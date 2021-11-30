Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $340.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $353.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

