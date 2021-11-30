Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Raised by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Shares of ROK opened at $340.58 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

