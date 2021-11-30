Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.15

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 424681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Several brokerages have commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.