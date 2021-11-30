Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.15

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 424681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
Several brokerages have commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
