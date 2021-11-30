RMR Wealth Builders Sells 98 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.