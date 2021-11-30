RMR Wealth Builders Buys 31,493 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 9.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.06 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

