RMR Wealth Builders Buys 294 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

