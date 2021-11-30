RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 389,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,687,504 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $5.07.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
