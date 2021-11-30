RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 389,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,687,504 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.