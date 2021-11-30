RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS CNPOF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 154,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.