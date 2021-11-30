Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,418 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

