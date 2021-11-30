Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,471 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after buying an additional 539,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

