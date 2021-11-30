Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $442,000 Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $87.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.