Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,314,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $551.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.35 and a 200 day moving average of $432.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,493. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

