Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 177 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $243.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

