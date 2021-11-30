Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $262.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

